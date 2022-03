FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (NBC News Channel) — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state.

Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes.

One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort.

Some people were seen running away while others stood and watched the rare sight.

Another waterspout was reported off Captiva.