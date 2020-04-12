MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – After trying hundreds of times, a Miami kid finally made a trick golf shot in his house and his reaction is priceless.
While still in his pajamas, 8-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez landed the shot Saturday.
Nick’s mom says he’s been working to nail the shot more than 400 times over the last month.
The young golfer hasn’t been able to play due to the coronavirus pandemic, so he started trying different trick shots around his house.
LATEST STORIES:
- Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat to start the new week
- VIDEO: Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot at home
- Online service held for Kennedy family members who drowned
- Rep. Abraham visits Monroe Regional Airport after storm damage