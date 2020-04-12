VIDEO: Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot at home

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – After trying hundreds of times, a Miami kid finally made a trick golf shot in his house and his reaction is priceless.

While still in his pajamas, 8-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez landed the shot Saturday.

Nick’s mom says he’s been working to nail the shot more than 400 times over the last month.

The young golfer hasn’t been able to play due to the coronavirus pandemic, so he started trying different trick shots around his house.

LATEST STORIES: