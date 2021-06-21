VIDEO: Five rescued after airboats break down in the Everglades

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This past Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue managed to rescue five people from a pair of broken down airboats, according to a release.

Just after 5 p.m., rescue crews found the boats 10 miles north of Tamiami Trail near SW 8 Street and Old Tamiami Trail.

Being in a remote area, a helicopter with Air Rescue South had to collect the five air boaters and drop them off back on the mainland. Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows how the crew pulled the boaters into the aircraft one by one.

None of the boaters were hurt.