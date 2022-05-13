TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney World cast members are known for their skill, but it’s not every day that you see one take on the role of snake wrangler.

Video recorded at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom by travel agent Bren Ladd showed the cast member move the snake away from the park’s exit on April 23.

All of this happened in front of guests who watched the cast members try to catch the snake.

“Don’t walk towards it,” someone was heard saying in the video.

According to TMX, the cast member used a grabber tool to get the snake, although it slithered out of her grasp a few times before she could get it to the bushes.