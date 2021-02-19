VIDEO: Deputies release body cam video of women dressed as ‘grannies’ to get COVID-19 vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orange County health officials say two women dressed up as elderly women and went to a vaccine distribution site in an effort to get vaccinated for coronavirus.

Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the two women showed up Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site wearing bonnets and gloves.

He also said the women had already received their first doses, so it appears their efforts were successful the first time around.

“We haven’t had any lack of willing arms to get vaccinated. We also have people faking to be old to be vaccinated. So yesterday we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time, so I don’t know how they escaped the first time but they came (to get) vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses — the whole thing and they probably were in their 20s,” Pino said.

Orange County Sheriff officials say the women were actually 34 and 44 years old.

Deputies were asked by Department of Health personnel to issue trespass warnings to the two women after their dates of birth did not match those they had used to register for the vaccines. The names, however, did match the registration.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say no other law enforcement action was taken.