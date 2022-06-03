TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Democratic candidate stirred up conflict during an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis at a conservative event in Orlando Thursday evening.

Video taken by Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democratic candidate for Florida’s 10th Congressional District, showed the candidate approach the stage of the Orlando Plaza Live Theater.

“Governor DeSantis, we’re losing 100 people a day due to gun violence,” Frost said. “Governor we need you to take action on gun violence!”

In response, DeSantis told Frost “Nobody wants to hear from you” as the candidate was escorted away from the stage. The crowd could be heard booing Frost while he was removed.

“We’re dying; kids are dying!” Frost continued to shout. “Governor, we need your help!”

According to wire service Storyful, DeSantis was at the theater for the “Don’t Burn This Country” event held by Dave Rubin, creator and host of The Rubin Report.

According to Frost’s website, part of his campaign platform is to require background checks on all gun sales, ban assault rifles, and “end the corruption of the gun lobby and dismantle the NRA.”

The candidate wasn’t the only one to interrupt the event. Student activist Jack Petocz also rushed toward the stage and shouted at the governor.

“Why are you making it easier for dangerous people to get guns?!” Petocz shouted. “Why don’t you care about my life!”

Petocz got attention in headlines after he was removed from school for a March 3 walkout over the Parental Rights in Education bill, known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which was signed into law earlier this year.