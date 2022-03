OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Saturday’s storms left its mark across the state of Florida after bringing heavy rains and wind that caused semi-trucks to flip and knocked down trees.

In Ocala, buildings suffered significant damage after the storms ripped their facades apart.

Video taken by Travis Baldwin shows emergency crews driving past motorists on Highway 200, which was littered with storm debris.

The National Weather Service previously warned that the area could see scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.