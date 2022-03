ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A sandhill crane got some notoriety after it was spotted intimidating an alligator off an Orlando golf course.

David Scot Schultz recorded the encounter at Eagle Creek Golf Course last Thursday.

The crane kept spreading its wings and following the gator across the 18th fairway as it made its way into a pond.

“The sandhill crane was following the alligator across the fairway, which I didn’t think was a good idea,” he said.