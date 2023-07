TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 68-year-old woman is recovering after the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater hoisted her off a cruise ship Sunday.

According to USCG, crews airlifted the woman off the Caribbean Princess cruise ship 46 miles southeast of Key Largo after she experienced a “medical emergency.”

USCG said the 68-year-old was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is in stable condition.