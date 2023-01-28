WARNING: The video above contains graphic material and some may find it disturbing

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended charges for a man after he was filmed beating a shark with a hammer, according to reports.

Following the FWC’s investigation, the agency is recommending two misdemeanors against the man, WESH reported.

The incident was captured on the Harbour House Oceanfront surf cam in Indian Harbour Beach over a month ago on Dec. 20.

The disturbing footage showed a man who caught what appeared to be a five-foot shark and began bludgeoning it to death before tossing it back into the ocean.

According to WESH, the FWC began investigating the incident after several witnesses called in what they saw.

The outlet reported that the FWC “responded to witness reports and video evidence of an individual striking a shark with a hammer.” FWC added that they take “potential resource violations seriously and are currently investigating this incident.”

Following the shocking video, local government officials proposed revisions to city ordinances in an attempt to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

The proposed ordinances will expand the no-fishing zones around two beach parks in Indian Harbour Beach. Officials also included that in addition to the existing misdemeanor, a civil fine will also be included for those who break the ordinances.