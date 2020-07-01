Breaking News
VIDEO: Car crashes into Florida dealership, lands on cars

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC News Channel) – At least one person was injured after a car crashed into an auto dealership in Miami this morning.

Surveillance video shows the car running a stop sign, flying through the air and crashing through a fence at America Auto Wholesale.

It landed on top of several other cars that were for sale.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators say they don’t have any information about a passenger, but surveillance video suggests otherwise. Right after the crash, what looks like a woman appears from the rubble. She climbed over the fence and left.

Meanwhile, the dealership is left picking up the pieces and assessing the damage at a time when most busiensses are struggling to get back on their feet.

