OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A car burst into flames after a rollover crash in Florida.

Video from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shows firefighters battling the intense flames as a dark cloud of smoke filled the air.

Deputies said the crash happened not too far from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

Everyone was able to get out of the vehicle and no major injuries were reported.