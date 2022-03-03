Mobile billboard showing DeSantis mask incident circles Florida Capitol building

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A widely circulated video featuring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis telling students to take off their masks has hit a new platform — a mobile video billboard.

A group known as the Coronavirus War Room said it will circle the Florida Capitol Thursday in a mobile billboard to “remind DeSantis and lawmakers that we will hold him accountable” for his controversial action.

This event is part of the group’s ongoing “Florida Coronavirus Accountability Campaign” which aims to hold DeSantis accountable for his “reckless actions.”

The mobile billboard will navigate the streets immediately surrounding the building until 6 p.m.

