TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A hungry bear recently raided a Sanford man’s refrigerator and the act was caught on video.

The video, provided by TMX, shows the home of Jason Mickel, where the bear appears to have entered his open garage and helped itself in to whatever was in the refrigerator.

“Going through my fridge, aren’t you? Going to take all my food?” Mickel said in the video.

A second clip shows the bear hanging out beside the house, munching away on its findings.

“Well. Having a snack,” Mickel is heard saying.