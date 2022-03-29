WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An alligator stalled traffic after it stubbornly parked itself in the middle of the road.

It happened on Thursday morning on Highway 331 N near Liberty as locals attempted to move the gator out of the road.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and was able to safely return the alligator to safety.

“We will help put the ‘see ya later’ in the alligator by moving it safely out of harm’s way,” wrote the Walton County Sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.