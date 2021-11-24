Video: 9-year-old Florida girl fights off robber who attacked her mother

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WGNTV) — A nine-year-old girl helped fight off a man who robbed her mother.

West Palm Beach police say Journee Nelson and her mother were shopping for groceries on Nov. 2 when the man ran up and tried to steal her mom’s purse.

Security video shows the brave girl throwing punches at the suspect, hitting him in the face to try and fend him off.

The suspect made off with the purse, but police arrested him two days later.

Journee was honored by police for her bravery and given a medal. But they’re warning others against taking matters into their own hands.

Jackson was charged with robbery and battery.