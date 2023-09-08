TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on camera stealing an exotic bird from a Fort Myers pet store on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.

According to a Pet Kingdom employee, the Sun conure bird costs $800, is only three weeks old, and still requires to be bottle-fed with formula.

Footage from the pet store shows the woman picking up birds and asking questions for nearly 20 minutes before walking out of the store with the bird.

The employee told WBBH that the woman said he own bird had just died and was looking for a replacement bird.

A Sun conure bird at Pet Kingdom, similar to the one stolen. (Courtesy: WBBH)

“At first it was normal regular customer, then it just turned suspicious,” the employee told WBBH.

Pet Kingdom employees are concerned the bird has ended up in the hands of the wrong person.

A baby Sun conure being bottle-fed with formula at the pet store. (Courtesy: WBBH)

The store is working alongside Fort Myers detectives as they search for the suspect and the bird.