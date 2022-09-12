MIAMI (WFLA) — A car fire ended up destroying eight vehicles in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots game Sunday.

Cell phone video taken by someone leaving the game showed one of the vehicles as it burst into flames, sending black smoke into the sky.

“Somebody forgot to put out the charcoals,” said the person who recorded the video, known as @djskitty on Instagram.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined that at least eight vehicles were destroyed in the ensuing car fire.

According to the station, most of the car owners didn’t know their vehicles were destroyed until they walked out at the end of the game.

“They said a grill caught on fire,” said Scott Dellorfano, who owned a Mercedes S63 that was destroyed. “It set off another car that blew up and it took our five or six cars. That’s what the police told me. I got insurance, you call stadium legal people, and then go from there.”

The cause of the fire is still not officially known, however. It remains under investigation, as of this report.