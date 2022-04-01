COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (WFLA) — A 76-year-old man in Coconut Creek, Florida, managed to fend off a pair of robbers while at an ATM, according to police.

The Coconut Creek Police Department said on March 9, the two robbers came up to man as he tried to get cash from the ATM at a local Bank of America.

Video released by the department showed the two assailants, believed to be teens, try to attack him from behind., but the 76-year-old fought back and drew attention to the attack, according to police.

The attackers ran away, but police said they believe the robbers are connected to other crimes in the area.

If you know who they are, call the CCPD at 954-973-6700.