MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported the incident happened Friday near South Pointe Park’s pier at around 10:45 a.m.

Cellphone video showed the incident as the wave knocked people down and threw them into the water.

WTVJ said another video showed first responders diving in to help the victims.

The six people who were taken to a hospital suffered minor injuries. The park was closed until further notice.

At the time of the incident, the area was under a high surf advisory.