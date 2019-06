TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-year-old girl made some new friends at SeaWorld Saturday.

3-year-old Paisley Cobb, from Parrish, Florida, was visiting the dolphin exhibit when she drew over a crowd of dolphins.

Several of the dolphins wanted to get up-close with her or maybe, it was the toy dolphin she was holding that caught their attention.

Her mom, Katie Cobb, just so happened to catch the special moment on camera.