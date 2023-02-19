CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man ended up behind bars after crashing into a church and injuring three people Saturday morning, according to police.

The Crestview Police Department said the incident happened at around 12:14 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview, located at the intersection of James Lee Boulevard and North Ferdon Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle failing to turn a curve and crashing through the front of the church.

Three passengers inside the car suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver, 38-year-old Paul B. Carroll of Crestview, refused treatment. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an accident with serious bodily injury and booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.