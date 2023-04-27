ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Two small private planes sustained damage following a collision at the Orlando Executive Airport Thursday, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

NBC Affiliate WESH reported that the crash occurred this morning when two planes were on the taxiway. The news outlet said one of the planes was tied down, and aerial footage of the crash shows that the wing of the tied-down plane was mangled.

Only a pilot was on the aircraft that collided with the second plane. WESH stated that neither of the small planes was airborne during the crash.

Footage from WESH’s Chopper 2 also showed scattered debris at the crash site.

According to a GOAA spokesperson, no one was hurt as a result.