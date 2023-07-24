JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men were rescued by the United States Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew Sunday after their boat capsized off the coast of Georgia the night before.

According to the USCG, the men were on a 16-foot boat that capsized four miles east of Jekyll Island Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders said they received a report of distress through 911 dispatch that two men were late returning to Jekyll Harbor from Christmas Creek Marina Saturday evening, and both of their phones were going directly to voicemail.

The responding aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter spotted both men waving their arms, one in the water and one on the capsized boat.

“Our aircrew was able to conduct the rescue safely and efficiently with the best possible results,” Lt. Tucker Williams, Air Station Savannah’s public affairs officer said in a statement. “The southeast is prone to powerful storms that aren’t predictable and are capable of capsizing smaller vessels. We recommend all mariners carry a radio, flares and other distress signals in case they encounter an unexpected situation.”

The aircrew hoisted the men and transported them to Jekyll Island Airport, where medical personnel was waiting.

No medical concerns were reported.