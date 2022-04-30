TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida photographer nearly lost his GoPro after the 12-foot alligator he was recording decided to chomp on the camera.

Photographer Bobby Wummer said he was trying to get a close up shot of the alligator from an elevated position when it bit his camera.

“As you can see I did get an EXTREME close up inside the gators mouth,” he wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Wummer said he didn’t expect the gator to lunge at his camera and that he didn’t mean for the incident to happen.

“I was lucky and didn’t play tug of war, which would have probably been the end of camera!” he said

According to the photographer, the gator let the camera go once it figured out it wasn’t food, which allowed him to get the GoPro with only minor damage.