Vice President Pence to visit The Villages, Central Florida on Saturday

(WFLA/WESH) – Vice President Mike Pence will be making two stops in Florida on Saturday.

The vice president is set to host a “Latinos for Trump” event in Orlando at 1 p.m. in Orlando at Central Christian University.

Doors for the event will open at 11 a.m.

Pence is then set to head to The Villages for a “Make America Great Again” event. That event is set to start at 3:30 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

