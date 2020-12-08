Vice President Pence to visit Cape Canaveral Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make a trip to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Wednesday to meet with space professionals.

The vice president will arrive on Air Force Two around 11:25 a.m. He’ll visit with space professionals of the 45th Space Wing before attending the Eighth Meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center.

The White House says Pence will deliver remarks on NASA’s Artemis program and “the historic space accomplishments of the Trump Administration.”