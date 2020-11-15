Vice President Mike Pence to attend astronaut launch in Cape Canaveral

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen disembark from Air Force Two upon their arrival at Rome’s Ciampino airport. Karen Pence says it’s OK to not be OK during the coronavirus pandemic. While Vice President Mike Pence runs the White House coronavirus task force, his wife is leading a parallel effort to help people deal with anxiety and other unsettling emotions brought on by the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) —Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Central Florida on Sunday to watch the historic Crew-1 mission launch from Kennedy Space Center.

Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will attend a viewing of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission launch. The Vice President was also in attendance for the first SpaceX crewed mission back in May.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Friday that the launch will now be held at 7:27 p.m. on Sunday. The chance for the ‘clear to launch’ call was just 50% Sunday morning.

The launch was originally scheduled for Friday, but was scraped due to onshore winds and recovery operations, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

The four astronauts are slated to ride into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, kicking off what NASA hopes will be years of SpaceX conducting routine trips to keep the International Space Station fully staffed.

Three NASA astronauts, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, will be joined by Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with Japan’s space agency, JAXA, on the trip.