Veterans virtually interact with Florida Keys dolphins during pandemic

MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Military veterans and their families used a streaming service to virtually interact with dolphins in the Florida Keys.

The Dolphin Research Center in Marathon held an online interactive session on Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns.

The learning opportunity it part of the Wounded Warriors Project’s ongoing peer support group activities for veterans.

Through video streaming, the vets and their families learned about two dolphins, each rescued after suffering injuries in the wild.

A dolphin trainer shared facts, stories and hand signals for each dolphin and participants were able to ask real-time questions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

