SNEAK PEEK: What to expect from Jurassic World VelociCoaster opening Thursday at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The newest rollercoaster at Universal Orlando is set to open Thursday – but some lucky riders, including WFLA’s Brianda Villegas, have already had the chance to ride it!

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens June 10 at the resort’s Island of Adventure Park. It’s based off of Universal’s popular Jurassic World franchise and is deemed Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster.

The coaster features speeds up to 70 miles per hour, 12 seconds of weightlessness and an 80-degree drop.

But the thrills start even before that as guests will be “confronted” by velociraptors from the “Jurassic World” films from the moment they enter the attraction.

“Guests will be able to peer into the raptor paddock while venturing through the queue – and watch the hunt they are about to embark on unfold before their very eyes,” the resort said in a press release.

Riders of the “Jurassic World VelociCoaster” will also see depictions of the original cast of the film, including Chris Pratt reprising his role as Owen Grady.