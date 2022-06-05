OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A transport van carrying 17 dogs was involved in a crash early Sunday morning according to police in Ocala, Florida.

Officers responded to the crash Sunday at the intersection of South Pine Avenue and Southwest Fort King Street in Ocala. The van was delivering multiple kenneled dogs “of all sizes” to various owners across the U.S., the Ocala Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police devised a plan to find a hotel that could accommodate both people and the 17 dogs. Then, a motorcade of patrol cars and an ambulance were assembled to transport the animals to the local hotel safely until they could find another method of transportation the next day.

Authorities said the van was unable to drive due to the damage it sustained during the crash.

No dogs were harmed in the crash. Police said the people involved did suffer any serious injuries.