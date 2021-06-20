VA announces gender confirmation surgery to be made available for veterans

by: WESH News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — For the first time, the Department of Veterans Affairs will make gender confirmation surgery available to transgender veterans.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough made the announcement during a Pride Month event at the Orlando Vet Center.

The announcement comes after the Trump administration put a ban on transgender people serving in the military, which was repealed not long after President Joe Biden took office.

The approval of gender confirmation benefits is seen as part of the effort to make the rights of LGBTQ people a priority.

Central Florida advocates spoke out in support.

Gina Duncan, director of transgender equality for LGBTQ civil rights group Equality Florida said: “Support for trans vets and the lifesaving care they need to live authentically is critical to fulfilling our nation’s promise of caring for those who’ve served.

