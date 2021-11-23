USDOT gives new details on what Florida could get from infrastructure law

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In state-specific fact sheets, the United States Dept. of Transportation has provided new details on how much money each part of the country could get from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed, creating a $1.2 trillion investment into America’s infrastructure, focused mostly on physical needs in the U.S., like roads, bridges, power grids and water systems.

Based on USDOT estimates, that means Florida’s going to see roughly $18.4 billion come to the state over five years to pay for multiple repairs, rebuilds and other transportation projects.

From the USDOT fact sheet, here’s what Florida is likely to receive, plus what it can compete for among the other states and Washington D.C.

Expected to receive:

$13.3 billion for funding to highway and bridge repair and replacement

$320 million to reduce transportation-related emissions

$364 million to increase transport system resiliency

$100 million for highway safety traffic programs

$103.7 million to augment commercial motor vehicle safety efforts and reduce crashes

$2.8 billion to improve public transportation in Florida

$198 million to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network

$1.2 billion to develop and improve airports in Florida

Can compete for portions of:

$12.5 billion from the Bridge Investment Program

$15 billion for funding of national “megaprojects” with “substantial economic benefits to communities”

$6 billion from the Safe Streets for All Program

$2.5 billion for EV charging networks and construction

$5 billion for rail system improvements and safety

$3 billion for grade crossing safety improvements

$5 billion in discretionary funding for airport terminal development projects

$15 billion for RAISE grants to support surface transportation projects

$14 billion for Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grants to fund projects of regional significance

$2 billion for FTA Buses and Bus Facilities construction, replacement or rehabilitation

$23 billion for Capital Investment grants, funding investment in high-capacity transit projects

$8.7 billion for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-saving Transportation program to fund evacuation routes, coastal resilience, improving resilience of existing infrastructure, or efforts to move infrastructure to avoid extreme weather’s impacts

$2.25 billion for Port Infrastructure Development program to invest in coastal ports and inland waterways and improve supply chain infrastructure

$150 million for 5307 Ferry Program

$500 million for Electric or Low Emitting Ferry Program to transition to low or zero emission technology

$2 billion for Rural Ferry Program to provide funding for essential ferry service in rural areas

$12.5 billion for rehabilitating or replacing nationally significant bridges and others

$1.75 billion for FTA All Station Accessibility program for funding to legacy transit and commuter rail authorities to upgrade existing stations for compliance under the Americans with Disabilities Act

$1 billion for Reconnecting Communities Pilot program to provide funding to state, local, MPO and tribal governments to plan, design, demolish, or reconstruct street grids, parks and other infrastructure

$1.5 billion for Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects to rehabilitate nationally significant projects within, near, or provide access to federal and tribal lands

$1 billion for Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation Grant program for improving transportation safety and efficiency in states, local governments and tribes

$2 billion for Rural Surface Transportation Grant program to provide grant funding for improving and expanding surface transportation infrastructure in rural areas and generate regional economic growth

Additionally, “Florida will be able to apply for funds to modernize data collection systems to collect near real time data on all reported crashes, including fatal ones, to enhance safety and to allow the Department to understand and address trends as they are identified,” according to USDOT.

The modernization funds will be aimed at repairing and replacing community-owned utilities with leaky or unsafe cast iron and bare steel natural gas pipelines.

While the values listed are provided by USDOT, the agency notes that the estimates are based on data produced each fiscal year, and may be subject to changes dependent on census data or transit service data, among other sources.