USDA approves Florida’s state hemp program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The United States Department of Agriculture has formally approved Florida’s state hemp program.

Florida growers can apply to cultivate industrial hemp beginning April 27.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued the following statement:

“After months of incorporating feedback from the public, growers, and industry stakeholders, we are thrilled that Florida’s hemp industry officially begins now. I thank the USDA for their swift review and approval of our state hemp program. By working closely with our farmers, processors, retailers, and consumers, Florida’s state hemp program will become a model for the nation, will set a gold standard for this emerging industry, and will create billions in economic opportunity for Florida. As our economy deals with the impacts of COVID-19, this approval will give our agriculture industry a new alternative crop for many years to come.”

