Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county's beaches, pools

USDA approves Florida's state hemp program

In this Aug. 21, 2019, photo, Jeff Dennings, left, and Dave Crabill, industrial hemp farmers, check plants at their farm in Clayton Township, Mich. The legalization of industrial hemp is spurring U.S. farmers into unfamiliar terrain, tempting them with profits amid turmoil in agriculture while proving to be a tricky endeavor in the early stages. Up for grabs is a lucrative market, one that could grow more than five-fold globally by 2025, driven by demand for cannabidiol. The compound does not cause a high like that of marijuana and is hyped as a health product to reduce anxiety, treat pain and promote sleep. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The United States Department of Agriculture has formally approved Florida’s state hemp program.

Florida growers can apply to cultivate industrial hemp beginning April 27.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued the following statement:

“After months of incorporating feedback from the public, growers, and industry stakeholders, we are thrilled that Florida’s hemp industry officially begins now. I thank the USDA for their swift review and approval of our state hemp program. By working closely with our farmers, processors, retailers, and consumers, Florida’s state hemp program will become a model for the nation, will set a gold standard for this emerging industry, and will create billions in economic opportunity for Florida. As our economy deals with the impacts of COVID-19, this approval will give our agriculture industry a new alternative crop for many years to come.”

More information about growing hemp in Florida can be found here.

