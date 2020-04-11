USDA approves Florida’s request to allow SNAP recipients to buy groceries online

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The US Department of Agriculture announced it has approved Florida’s request to provide online grocery purchases through the SNAP program.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Children and Families requested the federal waiver to permit the State of Florida to launch a pilot project that will allow Florida families to purchase groceries online with their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

“After executing Executive Order 20-91 to limit outside activities to essential services, this commonsense policy approach is a no brainer,” DeSantis said. “Allowing Florida families to purchase groceries online instead of venturing into a public store is a sound practice during this public health emergency and yet another step that will help Florida flatten the curve.”

Nearly 3 million Floridians and 1.5 million Florida households participate in SNAP, at a cost of $4 billion annually in federal funding.

“I thank the USDA and Secretary Perdue for granting the state’s request to bring safer grocery options to Florida’s families in need,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nicole Fried. “Through this innovative pilot program, SNAP households can purchase food online and pay using their EBT card at pick up, among other options. This reduces shopping risk from COVID-19, helps fulfill consumer demand, and keeps Florida-grown products moving to families.”

SNAP recipients cannot purchase groceries online under the current federal regulations.

Additional information on the pilot program may be found here.

