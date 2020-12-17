US gives Florida wider authority over wetland development

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The federal government has granted Florida’s request for wider authority over wetlands.

The move long sought by developers and Republicans removes key layers of federal scrutiny over developments projects that could make it easier for builders to obtain permits for construction projects on Wetlands.

The action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency came under immediate fire by environmentalists who vowed legal challenges, arguing that the state’s inventory of wetlands are now at risk. Florida accounts for about a fifth of the country’s wetlands.

Authority over wetlands would shift to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection just days before President-Elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss