TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue crews are searching for a person who went missing about six miles south of Key West Monday morning.

According to officials, a good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Monday around 8:40 a.m. that several people from a migrant vessel were in the water.

Coast Guard air and surface crews searched throughout the night saving 18 people who were in the water and another 10 from a migrant vessel.

Two of the people rescued were medevaced to a higher level of care.

Crews are scheduled to continue searching throughout the day for one person who remains missing. The nationality of the person is unknown as of this report.

Crews experienced 5-foot seas and winds of 20 knots.

“Coast Guard crews will continue to search for this person until all efforts are exhausted,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commander, Sector Key West. “Taking to the sea in dangerous weather and unseaworthy vessels greatly increases the risk for loss of life. Don’t take to the sea. Use safe and legal means of immigrating to the U.S.”

If anyone with information regarding the missing person is asked to contact Sector Key West watchstanders at (305) 292-8727.