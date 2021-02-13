US Coast Guard searching for 6 boaters off the Florida coast

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its search for six people Saturday, three days after their boat apparently capsized off Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican national who said six others were with him when their vessel overturned on Wednesday 23 miles offshore from Fort Pierce.

The Coast Guard said they were en route from Bimini, Bahamas, but the agency did not mention where their 18-foot boat was headed.

The Coast Guard said it dispatched three cutters and an airplane to search the area.

The rescued man was taken ashore for medical treatment.

