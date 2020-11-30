US Coast Guard finds missing Florida boater alive, clinging to capsized vessel

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a 62-year-old boater who had been missing since Friday has been found Sunday clinging to his capsized vessel off of Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The agency says it had been searching for signs of Stuart Bee and his 32-foot boat since he was reported missing on Friday.

A crew onboard the container ship Angeles spotted Bee some 86 miles off of Cape Canaveral on Sunday. A Coast Guard helicopter flew to the freighter to take Bee back to shore, the agency said.

His condition wasn’t immediately known.

#MustSee: Stuart Bee is recovered by the 225-foot motor vessel, #Angeles. The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel and took him aboard and will transport him to shore. #BREAKING

Photo credit: crew member aboard the m/v Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1MSKcVRYG5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 30, 2020

