MIAMI (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded a huge seizure of cocaine Tuesday after two successful interdictions in the Caribbean Sea.

According to a release, the Coast guard Cutter Margaret Norvell offloaded 2,450 pounds of cocaine in Miami.

The cocaine packages seized in two interdictions in collaboration with the USCG Cutter Richard Dixon, USCG Cutter Dauntless, and Joint Interagency Task Force South.

In total, the cocaine had an approximate value of $32.2 million, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the Coast Guard crews and agency partners involved with this interdiction, Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell brought these suspected smugglers and illicit contraband ashore for prosecution,” said Lt. Cmdr. Colin Weaver, Commanding Officer. “Coast Guard crews continue to deliver on our important missions of homeland and maritime security to save lives and thwart transnational criminal organizations operating in the Caribbean.”

Six suspected smugglers were arrested and face federal charges in the United States.