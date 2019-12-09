UPS drivers pause route to honor, remember driver killed in police shootout

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – If you saw a UPS truck pulled off safely on the side of the road on the way home from work today you were not alone.

UPS drivers across the country paused their routes at 5 p.m. to honor and remember Frank Ordonez, the driver who was killed Thursday in a police shootout.

“If you see a UPS truck stopped at 5 p.m. eastern time today with the four-way flashers on it is because they will be offering a moment of silence to remember and honor Frank Ordonez, the driver killed in Florida last week,” a Facebook post said.

More than a dozen officers from four agencies had converged Thursday on the UPS truck at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour, taking cover behind the vehicles of people stopped at a red light amid bursts of gunfire. The 27-year-old UPS driver and another motorist stopped at the light, Richard Cutshaw, were killed along with the suspects.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement appealed Monday for anyone who witnessed or has video of the shootout between police and the hijackers of a UPS truck to contact the agency.

Ordonez’s brother created a GoFundMe page to support his daughters at this time. It has raised more than $200,000 thus far.

“He didn’t deserve to die the way he did, he was just going to work to provide for his two little girls, which he loved so much, which are now left without a father,” his brother wrote on the page.

To donate, click here.