UPDATE: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped juvenile inmates, 2 captured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two of the four escaped juvenile inmates were captured Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8:30 a.m., JSO tweeted that they captured 16-year-old Tyjuan Monroe. A little after 10 a.m., police say they caught 17-year-old Marcus Ledbetter.

Deputies are still searching for 16-year-old Tajah Bing and 17-year old Davionne Baldwin who escaped the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says the inmates are believed to be in a 2015 bronze, four-door Infiniti Q50 with the Florida tag LANE19.

Police are searching for the following:

Tajah Bing (bottom left): 16 years old, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds from Osceola County, Fla. His charges: lewd and lascivious victim less than 12 years old.

Davionne Baldwin (upper right), 17 years old, 5-foot-9, 134 pounds from Jacksonville, Fla. His charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle – violation of probation.

If you see them, call 911, JSO at 904-650-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.