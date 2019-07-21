Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

UPDATE: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped juvenile inmates, 2 captured

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two of the four escaped juvenile inmates were captured Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 8:30 a.m., JSO tweeted that they captured 16-year-old Tyjuan Monroe. A little after 10 a.m., police say they caught 17-year-old Marcus Ledbetter.

Deputies are still searching for 16-year-old Tajah Bing and 17-year old Davionne Baldwin who escaped the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says the inmates are believed to be in a 2015 bronze, four-door Infiniti Q50 with the Florida tag LANE19.

A vehicle was stolen from the facility and the sheriff’s office believes the inmates are in it. The vehicle is described as a bronze, 4 door, Infiniti with Florida tag LANE19.

Police are searching for the following:

Tajah Bing (bottom left): 16 years old, 5-foot-10, 140 pounds from Osceola County, Fla. His charges: lewd and lascivious victim less than 12 years old.

Davionne Baldwin (upper right), 17 years old, 5-foot-9, 134 pounds from Jacksonville, Fla. His charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle – violation of probation.

If you see them, call 911, JSO at 904-650-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss