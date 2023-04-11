TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce an indictment in its investigation into the killing of a pregnant Daytona Beach woman nearly eight years ago, First Coast News reported.

Shaquierra Pinckney was found dead in a Putnam County graveyard in Sept. 2015 after being missing for days. She was nude, had been burned and her body was decomposing. Her death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

The 22-year-old left behind two children and was four months pregnant.

Police had asked the public for help in locating Pinckney’s vehicle. No arrests had been made in the case.

The sheriff’s office will discuss the case at a 3:30 p.m. ET press conference on Tuesday, and are expected to announce an indictment.

This story is developing and will be updated.