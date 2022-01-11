Unvaccinated Universal team members will need weekly testing starting in February

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE-In this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Universal team members will need to be vaccinated or get tested weekly starting in February.

Officials with Universal said they are updating their existing COVID-19 protocols to comply with the federally mandated OSHA regulations.

The new policy, starting Feb. 9, will have unvaccinated team members be tested every seven days for COVID-19.

Universal added that testing will be free and on-site for team members for the time being, but they will evaluate that decision as they move forward.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic,” Universal said, adding, “This new policy is specific to our team members and does not impact our guests. We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes.”

