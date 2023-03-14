TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Alligators are all over the state of Florida and while residents have been enjoying the warm weather, experts at Gatorworld Orlando said the unusually warm spring temperatures have caused alligator mating season to start a little early.

Although mating season typically begins in April, the warmth has caused alligator mating season to begin in March, according to Gatorland Orlando CEO Mark McHugh.

During mating season, alligators are territorial and aggressive. They might even show up in places you wouldn’t normal see them, so it’s a good idea to keep and eye out for them, especially if you’re near a body of water.

To keep safe during mating season, here are some tips from Gatorland:

When water levels are low, this can also put alligators on the move.

Stay away from alligators you see in the wild, do not feed them.

It’s against Florida law to feed or harass an alligator in the wild.

Be extra cautious during the morning or evening hours in shallow water. Alligators may think the splashing is an animal at the water’s edge or an animal in distress.

To report any alligator concerns, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission by following this link.