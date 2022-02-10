Unruly passenger threatens to kill everyone on board Florida-bound flight: report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Frontier flight from New York to Orlando was diverted to Raleigh, North Carolina after an unruly passenger caused a ruckus and had to be restrained, WTVD reported.

In a video taken on the plane, the unidentified man can be heard yelling and accusing the woman in the seat behind him of sticking him with a needle and trying to steal his DNA.

According to WTVD, he also threatened passengers, including a baby, and said he would kill everyone on board.

Six other passengers restrained the man to his seat and he was taken into custody when the plane landed.

According to the news station, the plane stayed on the ground for about two hours, then resumed its journey to Orlando.

Further information was not immediately available.