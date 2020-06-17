Unpaid construction bills piling up for SeaWorld, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Theme parks in Central Florida have been working with county and state leaders on reopening their parks safely.

But during the time they were closed, it seems a couple of them fell behind on construction payments.

SeaWorld is facing a number of liens since the park closed in March because of COVID-19.

The company is working to build new attractions in several of its theme parks, and public records show unpaid construction bills are piling up.



WESH 2 found a long list of liens filed against SeaWorld properties since April — one month after the park announced it was shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of those liens from construction companies.



SeaWorld owes more than $921,000 to United Electrical Contractors out of Mount Dora for work done on the Clydesdale barn at SeaWorld, more than $2 million to the Baltimore manufacturer of SeaWorld Orlando’s upcoming steel roller coaster Ice Breaker and $642,000 to a company from Canada that designed and installed a custom waterslide at Aquatica.



Bills also seem to be piling up for work at other SeaWorld properties, like Busch Gardens, where a new attraction called Iron Gwazi was being tested before parks shut down.

A public records search shows a couple of liens filed against Disney since April as well.



Disney owes almost $1.2 million to New Horizon Construction Services out of Groveland for renovations done on Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and more than $58,000 to a Tampa company for heating, ventilating and air conditioning services at the same hotel.



SeaWorld responded to WESH’s request for comment with a statement that reads in part, “As we reopen our parks and begin to generate revenue again, we are working with our vendors to complete all outstanding payments.”

WESH has reached out to Disney for comment and are waiting to hear back.

