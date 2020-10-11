Unmanned boat spins out of control after 3 fall overboard in Florida lake

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A boat spun out of control and went airborne into a dock after three people fell overboard while doing a photoshoot in a Florida lake Friday.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were flying over the scene with their helicopter Friday evening in St. Lucie River.

The sheriff’s office said three people were doing a photoshoot on the boat when they fell overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control. The occupants told marine deputies they had to dive under water numerous times to avoid getting hit by the boat.

It eventually straightened out and took off toward a dock near St. Lucie Boulevard, collided with it, went airborne and hit a second dock before coming to a stop.

The occupants were able to swim to a nearby sailboat. One of them suffered minor injuries.

