University of Florida tops new list of best colleges in Florida, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report from Wallethub has dubbed the University of Florida as the best college in Florida.
To compile the list, WalletHub compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across seven categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes.
The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Nationally Florida State University was the top university in Florida, ranking No. 43 among the top 500 higher-education institutions, but within Florida, the University of Florida had the 4th highest graduation rate and the 4th best net cost and post-attendance salary.
Top 10 universities in Floridavar mymap = L.map(‘mapid’).setView([27.96, -82.46], 6); L.tileLayer(‘https://api.tiles.mapbox.com/v4/{id}/{z}/{x}/{y}.png?access_token=pk.eyJ1Ijoid2ZsYWRpZ2l0YWwiLCJhIjoiY2sxdXZnZWg2MDZkNDNvczdwNTZna24waiJ9.pHFZuZ20yTsIt-E0WHvnZg’, { maxZoom: 18, attribution: ‘Map data © OpenStreetMap contributors, CC-BY-SA, Imagery © Mapbox‘, id: ‘mapbox.streets’, accessToken: ‘pk.eyJ1Ijoid2ZsYWRpZ2l0YWwiLCJhIjoiY2sxdXZnZWg2MDZkNDNvczdwNTZna24waiJ9.pHFZuZ20yTsIt-E0WHvnZg’ }).addTo(mymap); L.marker([29.653967, -82.356146]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“1. University of FloridaAverage tuition: In-state 6,410 USD, Out-of-state: 17,324Admission rate: 45.9%Graduation rate: 87.1%”).openPopup(); L.marker([30.441739, -84.299154]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“2. Florida State UniversityTuition: In-state 6,507 USD, Out-of-state 21,673Admission rate: 58%Graduation rate: 79.1%”).openPopup(); L.marker([28.602267, -81.200232]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“3. University of Central FloridaTuition: In-state 6,381 USD, Out-of-state 28,659Admission rate:50%Graduation rate:69.7%”).openPopup(); L.marker([28.058959, -82.413650]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“4. University of South FloridaTuition: In-state 6,410 USD, Out-of-state 17,324Admission rate:46.6%Graduation rate: 67.2%”).openPopup(); L.marker([25.922345, -80.256445]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“5. St. Thomas UniversityTuition: 28,800Admission rate: 54.1%Graduation rate: 32.7%”).openPopup(); L.marker([25.718791, -80.277276]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“6. University of MiamiTuition: 47,004Admission rate: 37.7%Graduation rate:81.1%”).openPopup(); L.marker([30.548852, -87.218554]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“7. University of West FloridaTuition: In-state 6,360 USD, Out-of-state 19,241Admission rate: 40.8%Graduation rate: 51.5%”).openPopup(); L.marker([28.031116, -81.945136]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“8. Florida Southern CollegeTuition: 33,150Admission rate: 45.5%Graduation rate: 65%”).openPopup(); L.marker([30.426667, -84.285191]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“9. Florida A&M UniversityTuition: In-state 5,785 USD, Out-of-state 17,725Admission rate: 31.1%Graduation rate: 39.6%”).openPopup(); L.marker([25.756638, -80.375118]).addTo(mymap) .bindPopup(“10. Florida International UniversityTuition: In-state 6,556 USD, Out-of-state 18,954Admission rate: 50.1%Graduation rate: 54.2%”).openPopup();
Florida State University came in a close second in the state, garnering high scores for its admission rate.
Two other central Florida universities — the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida— ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in the state.
The University of Central Florida, which had the third-lowest on-campus crime in the state, also had a high graduation rate.
