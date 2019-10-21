University of Florida tops new list of best colleges in Florida, report says

Breaking News
St. Pete veterinarian, wife killed in plane crash in North Carolina
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report from Wallethub has dubbed the University of Florida as the best college in Florida.

To compile the list, WalletHub compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across seven categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes.

The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Source: WalletHub

Nationally Florida State University was the top university in Florida, ranking No. 43 among the top 500 higher-education institutions, but within Florida, the University of Florida had the 4th highest graduation rate and the 4th best net cost and post-attendance salary.

Top 10 universities in Florida

Florida State University came in a close second in the state, garnering high scores for its admission rate.

Two other central Florida universities — the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida— ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in the state.

The University of Central Florida, which had the third-lowest on-campus crime in the state, also had a high graduation rate.

