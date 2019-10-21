University of Florida tops new list of best colleges in Florida, report says

Albert Alligator, mascot of Florida cheers with fans during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and Towson, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new report from Wallethub has dubbed the University of Florida as the best college in Florida.

To compile the list, WalletHub compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across seven categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes.

The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Nationally Florida State University was the top university in Florida, ranking No. 43 among the top 500 higher-education institutions, but within Florida, the University of Florida had the 4th highest graduation rate and the 4th best net cost and post-attendance salary.

Top 10 universities in Florida

Florida State University came in a close second in the state, garnering high scores for its admission rate.

Two other central Florida universities — the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida— ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively in the state.

The University of Central Florida, which had the third-lowest on-campus crime in the state, also had a high graduation rate.

