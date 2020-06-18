University of Florida to discontinue ‘Gator Bait’ cheer

University of Florida Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TAMPA (WFLA) – The University of Florida has announced they will discontinue the use of the “Gator Bait” cheer.

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs made the announcement in a post talking about taking positive changes against racism.

Fuchs stated “While I know of no evidence of racism associated with our “Gator Bait” cheer at UF sporting events, there is horrific historic racist imagery associated with the phrase. Accordingly University Athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of the cheer.”

The university also announced that the school will require training of all current and new students, faculty and staff on racism, inclusion and bias.

To read the full letter click here.

